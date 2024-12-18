Hank’s Oyster Bar LGBTQ+ New Friends Mixer

Fraylife+ Member Perk: $5 Redemption Info

Lets face it, making friends in DC is hard.

Join us for an old school in person new friends and networking event. At worst you’ll meet some interesting people and enjoy a complimentary cocktail, at best you might just find your new bestie.

Making friends in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard!

Here’s the lineup:

Want to save a ton?

Become a Fraylife+ member at check out and snag your tickets for just $5 (Members can snag two discounted member tickets per event).