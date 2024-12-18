Hank’s Oyster Bar Lesbian Speed Dating

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

1624 Q Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
$25 - $32

About This Event

Lets face it, Dating in DC is hard and the apps are more swiping than vibing.

Join us for an old school in person dating mixer. At worst you’ll make a new friend and enjoy a complimentary cocktail, at best you might salvage cuffing season with a new beau.

 

Dating in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Grab a friend and register.

 

Here’s the lineup:

 

DatingEventsFood + DrinkFray eventsLGBTQIA

