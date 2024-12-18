Hank’s Oyster Bar Lesbian Speed Dating

Fraylife+ Member Perk: $5 Redemption Info

Lets face it, Dating in DC is hard and the apps are more swiping than vibing.

Join us for an old school in person dating mixer. At worst you’ll make a new friend and enjoy a complimentary cocktail, at best you might salvage cuffing season with a new beau.

Dating in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Grab a friend and register.

Here’s the lineup:

Want to save a ton?

Become a Fraylife+ member at check out and snag your tickets for just $5.