Hank’s Oyster Bar Gay Speed Dating

Sunday, May 14th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Funbrella
Congressional Polo Club
Official Fray Event
Hank’s Oyster BarMore details
Swipe left on app dating and make in-person connections at Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Gay Speed Dating event.
Join us for an exciting and inclusive evening of Gay Speed Dating on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at Hank’s Oyster Bar. Connect and discover potential matches with ice breakers, games, music and drinks. Leave those dating apps behind and join us for a night of laughter, conversation and the potential to meet someone special.
InterestsEvents, Fray events, LGBTQIA
NeighborhoodLogan Circle, Dupont Circle
Share with friends