Official Fray Event

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Hank’s Oyster Bar Gay Speed Dating

1624 Q Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle Dupont Circle

Hank’s Oyster Bar

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Swipe left on app dating and make in-person connections at Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Gay Speed Dating event. 

Join us for an exciting and inclusive evening of Gay Speed Dating on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at Hank’s Oyster Bar. Connect and discover potential matches with ice breakers, games, music and drinks. Leave those dating apps behind and join us for a night of laughter, conversation and the potential to meet someone special. 

Tags

EventsFray eventsLGBTQIA

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Hank’s Oyster Bar
View Map