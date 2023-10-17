Hank’s Oyster Bar Friends Mixer

Finding friends in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Simplify your social life with Fray.

Following the success of our singles mixers and speed dating events, you asked and we listened. Join us on Wednesday, October 25 at Hank’s Oyster Bar for our Friends Mixer for ice breakers, music and games as you mingle with outgoing, adventure seeking individuals like you. Who knows – you might just meet your new bestie.