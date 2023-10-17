Official Fray Event

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Hank’s Oyster Bar Friends Mixer

1624 Q Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle Dupont Circle

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Free

About This Event

Finding friends in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Simplify your social life with Fray. 

Following the success of our singles mixers and speed dating events, you asked and we listened. Join us on Wednesday, October 25 at Hank’s Oyster Bar for our Friends Mixer for ice breakers, music and games as you mingle with outgoing, adventure seeking individuals like you. Who knows – you might just meet your new bestie.

Date

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Hank’s Oyster Bar
