Hank’s Oyster Bar Friends Mixer Series

Sunday, October 20th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Official Fray Event
Hank's Oyster BarMore details
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off Redemption Info
Finding friends in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Simplify your social life with Fray.
Join us at Hank’s Oyster Bar on select Tuesdays at 6 p.m. for our Friends Mixer for ice breakers, music and games as you mingle with outgoing, fun-seeking individuals like you. Who knows – you might just meet your new bestie.
Here’s the lineup:
Want 50% off your ticket?
Become a Fraylife+ Member or register here as an existing member and get your ticket half off!
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink, Fray events
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
Share with friends