Hank’s Oyster Bar Friends Mixer Series

Official Fray Event

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

1624 Q Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Hank's Oyster Bar

Early Bird (until November 19th): $20 | General Admission (until December 8th): $27 | Late Admission (until event starts): $35

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off

Finding friends in D.C. doesn’t have to be hard! Simplify your social life with Fray. 

 

Join us at Hank’s Oyster Bar on select Tuesdays at 6 p.m. for our Friends Mixer for ice breakers, music and games as you mingle with outgoing, fun-seeking individuals like you. Who knows – you might just meet your new bestie.

 

Here’s the lineup:

 

Want 50% off your ticket?

Become a Fraylife+ Member or register here as an existing member and get your ticket half off!

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 06:00 pm

