Hands-on Workshop: Evergreen Needle Goodies & Cocktails

In this workshop hosted at ANXO, learn fun and tasty ways to work with evergreen needles, make a sugar scrub and sip on a foraged cocktail!

In this workshop hosted at ANXO, DC’s award winning cidery, forager, food writer and instructor April Thompson will teach you several fun and tasty ways to use one of nature’s under-appreciated winter gifts: evergreen needles. Participants will learn about the health and flavor properties of evergreen needles like spruce, fir and pine; learn ID and harvesting tips; and then learn to create several edible and household goodies from evergreen needles, including infused salt, sugar, vinegar, forest chai, and a body scrub. You will then make their own body scrub, perfect for a handmade holiday gift or just to help keep the skin glowing in the rough winter months.

The experience will also include a complimentary evergreen cocktail not otherwise available on ANXO’s menu, and an introduction from the ANXO team, who will talk about how foraged ingredients are incorporated into their food and beverage menu.