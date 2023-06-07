Handmade Empanadas

Join us for our handmade empanada where you will learn to make the pastry pocket we all know and love filled with creative and unique ingredients. These flavorful patties made of dough are traditionally sweet and savory, and have a variety of adaptions based on the country you enjoy them in.

In this fun and hands-on class, you will be guided step-by-step in preparing your own Empanadas from scratch. You will learn to make the dough to then stuff the empanadas with the Chef’s recipe featuring a delicious and sweet guava filling, as well as a savory pizza creation. Next, the Chef will demonstrate how to fill your empanada disks before folding and sealing the edges off to be baked to a flaky, golden perfection.

The best part of the class will be sitting down to enjoy your delicious made from scratch meal, with new-found skills to remake this special dish and share with friends and family back home! We can’t wait to welcome you at the Galería in La Cosecha for an unforgettable night of Latin American cooking.

No experience is required! We provide all the equipment and ingredients, which are easy to find at local markets if you don’t already have them in your home kitchen. Our events are casual and meant to be fun and instructive, not hardcore. This class is designed to be just as fun for the cooking enthusiast who wants to be a part of every step as it is for the first-timer who’s happier observing and assisting.