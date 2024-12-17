Hand to God: Tony-Nominated Comedy

After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and — most especially — his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking personality all its own. HAND TO GOD is an irreverent comedy that explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

Performance Days & Times:

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm

Sundays at 3:00 pm

Select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm

Runtime:

1 hour, 45 minutes with one 15-minute intermission

Tickets Info:

$54 Adult

$44 Seniors 62+

$44 Students/under 25

Single tickets incur $5 service fee per ticket

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION: 25% discount and no service fees when you build a package with 5+ mainstage shows. Our biggest ticket discount of the season!

FLEX PASS: Get a 5-ticket Flex Pass for just $275 and no service fees, and choose your show date and seats later. Use tickets however you like, for one show or five!

GROUP SALES: $10 off per ticket and no service fees when you buy 10+ tickets to a single performance.