Saturday, January 20, 2024

Halstead Square Pickleball Tournament

2729 Merrilee Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031
Fairfax VA

Lotus & Lofts

$45 per player, $120 per team

About This Event

Come out and play with DC Fray to get a taste of the magic that is social sports! Join our open doubles Halstead Square Pickleball Tournament, happening at Lotus & Lofts in Fairfax.

Each player will receive:

  • A minimum of 3 guaranteed games
  • An exclusive tournament team shirt
  • Access to food and other vendors at the event
  • DC Fray merch and giveaways
  • And more!

Register with a partner or as an individual and we will pair you up! All skill levels are welcome, but we will be sorting teams into 2 divisions for fair + fun game play: social and competitive.

