Come out and play with DC Fray to get a taste of the magic that is social sports! Join our open doubles Halstead Square Pickleball Tournament, happening at Lotus & Lofts in Fairfax.

Each player will receive:

A minimum of 3 guaranteed games

An exclusive tournament team shirt

Access to food and other vendors at the event

DC Fray merch and giveaways

And more!

Register with a partner or as an individual and we will pair you up! All skill levels are welcome, but we will be sorting teams into 2 divisions for fair + fun game play: social and competitive.