HALF STREET CENTRAL FARM MARKET

Popular

Saturday, May 25, 2024

HALF STREET CENTRAL FARM MARKET

1250 HALF STREET SE
Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Ballpark District of Capitol Riverfront

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

The Half Street Central Farm Market will open every Saturday, beginning May 6th, in the Ballpark District of Capitol Riverfront. Open 9:00 am through 1:30 pm from May to December, the dog-friendly market will feature over 30 farmers and vendors with products including meat and poultry, seafood, dairy, breads and pastries, produce, prepared foods, and juices. Market-goers can also enjoy chef demos, children’s activities, and live music performances each week.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 25, 2024 09:00 am

Location

Ballpark District of Capitol Riverfront
View Map