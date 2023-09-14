Haiku Song Lab

Haikus are short poems – often three lines, usually not rhyming. This lab will approach songwriting and performance with a tight and fun focus.

We’ll pay attention to lyric, melody, harmony, rhythm, meaning, and connection to the audience and fellow musicians. There will be plenty of positive and constructive feedback and collaboration.

Any instruments are welcome, including voice, to wrap your poems in. The goal will be for everyone to write and perform at least one haiku at each session. Bring pencil and paper and an open mind.