Sunday, September 17, 2023

Haiku Song Lab

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC 20012, USA
Takoma Park

Rhizome DC

$10 - $35

About This Event

Haikus are short poems – often three lines, usually not rhyming. This lab will approach songwriting and performance with a tight and fun focus.

We’ll pay attention to lyric, melody, harmony, rhythm, meaning, and connection to the audience and fellow musicians. There will be plenty of positive and constructive feedback and collaboration.

Any instruments are welcome, including voice, to wrap your poems in. The goal will be for everyone to write and perform at least one haiku at each session. Bring pencil and paper and an open mind.

ArtistsPerforming arts

Neighborhood

Date

Sunday, September 17, 2023 01:00 pm

Location

Rhizome DC
