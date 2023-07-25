It’s the summer of 2023 and it is that time again for “The Hafla in The Park.” Enjoy a afternoon of mesmerizing Middle Eastern dance performances at the historical and beautiful Malcolm X Park in DC. A Hafla means party in Arabic so come out and see the local dancers perform, get inspired, connect and party for this special occasion at very special place!

Last year these dancers put on an amazing show come see what they have planned for 2023!

After the show there will be open dancing which is open to everyone!

Musicians are very appreciated and welcome to join in!