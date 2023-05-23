Saturday, September 16, 2023

H Street Festival 2023

H St., NE, from 3rd to 15th
NoMa

H Street Corridor

Free

H Street Festival is one of the most anticipated and highly attended single-day festivals in Washington D.C.  The festival is 11 blocks long and has 14 staging areas that are diversely themed and programmed to target different segments of audiences.  The staging areas feature the music of different genres, dance, youth-based performances, interactive children’s programs, fashion, heritage arts, poetry, and many more.

 

Saturday, September 16, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

H Street Corridor
