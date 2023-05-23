H Street Festival 2023

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
H Street CorridorMore details
H Street Festival is one of the most anticipated and highly attended single-day festivals in Washington D.C. The festival is 11 blocks long and has 14 staging areas that are diversely themed and programmed to target different segments of audiences. The staging areas feature the music of different genres, dance, youth-based performances, interactive children’s programs, fashion, heritage arts, poetry, and many more.
Share with friends