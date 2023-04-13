Join the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at their biggest event of the year and connect with the region’s leading businesses.

The GWCC Business Expo has become the region’s premier event connecting minority-owned businesses with potential clients and organizations that support their growth. Participation in the expo has increased from 70 exhibitors and 500 attendees in 2010 to over 1,000 attendees and more than 100 exhibitors in 2019. This is a once in a year opportunity to have your business on display among these powerful resources. Connect with the local Hispanic business community, meet buyers and decision makers, attend business workshops and explore international business opportunities.