Groove Drag Brunch

Seating and Brunch starts at 10am or 1pm, the shows start at 11am or 2pm, respectively. Tickets are sold in timing groups for each show.

Drag brunch on every fourth saturday of the month! A high energy action packed drag brunch! Featuring some of the most talented performers in the DMV, this is a stunning brunch you wont want to miss!

One entree included with purchase of ticket.