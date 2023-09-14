Saturday, September 23, 2023

Groove Drag Brunch

713 8th Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Crazy Aunt Helens

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$38

About This Event

Seating and Brunch starts at 10am or 1pm, the shows start at 11am or 2pm, respectively. Tickets are sold in timing groups for each show.

Drag brunch on every fourth saturday of the month! A high energy action packed drag brunch! Featuring some of the most talented performers in the DMV, this is a stunning brunch you wont want to miss!

One entree included with purchase of ticket.

Tags

LGBTQIA

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 23, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Crazy Aunt Helens
View Map