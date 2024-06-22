Grey Velvet and Friends SHOPTHERAPY

Friday, August 23rd, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Pebble to Pearl: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference CenterMore details
SHOPTHERAPY is a pop-up sip and shop for women that want unique, contemporary clothing with an international flair. Leading Nigerian retailer Grey Velvet features African brands and wants to bring the looks spotted on the streets of Lagos and Abuja straight to you! Stop by to shop and experience lively music, bubbly drinks and lots of great fashion. Bring a friend and enjoy a shopping experience like no other.
InterestsStyle
NeighborhoodHyattsville // College Park, MD
