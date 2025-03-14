Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Grand Reopening Party at Monko
444 K St NW Washington, DC20001
About This Event
🎉 Monko’s Grand Reopening Party – March 28-30 🎉
We’re officially making the move into DC’s medical cannabis space, and we’re celebrating the only way we know how—good vibes, great music, and the best local brands!
Join us March 28-30 for a weekend-long party featuring:🎧 Live DJ sets from DJ Smasha, Jerome Baker III, Vico Vibez, DJ Bo, & DJ Smudge
🔥 Activations & giveaways from your favorite local brands
🎁 Fun prizes & exclusive in-store specials
📲 Free & easy DC Cannabis Card sign-ups on-site
📍 Monko | 3-day celebration | Free event
Whether you’re a longtime bud or new to the fam, pull up, vibe out, and experience the next chapter of Monko! 🌿✨
