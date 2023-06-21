Sunday, August 20, 2023

Gov’t Mule

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

$35+

About This Event

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule, led by ex-Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes, marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon with a special show featuring a renowned and extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute performance following a full Mule set. Special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening kicks off the show.

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
