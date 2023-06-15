Good Kid-izen

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: All Around the World at the Merriweather District

Join us in exploring new cultures right in your backyard! Get your “passports” stamped and spend the morning exploring different cultures, food and fun with restaurants found directly in and around the Merriweather District. Try bites from participating retailers, play games popular in countries and make new friends!

DETAILS: