Good Kid-izen

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
MD

Color Burst Park

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: All Around the World at the Merriweather District

Join us in exploring new cultures right in your backyard! Get your “passports” stamped and spend the morning exploring different cultures, food and fun with restaurants found directly in and around the Merriweather District. Try bites from participating retailers, play games popular in countries and make new friends!

  • START DATE: June 10th
  • END DATE: August 19th
  • WHEN: Every other Saturday during the summer from 10AM– 12PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL/ Must RSVP in Advance

Saturday, June 24, 2023 10:00 am

Color Burst Park
