Saturday, July 22, 2023

Good Kid-izen: The Future of Learning

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
MD

Color Burst Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: The Future of Learning!

Are you curious to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math? This learning event will feature local STEM organizations for a smarty pants morning at The College of Color Burst Park. Children can participate in and explore science experiments, enjoy STEM-themed crafts, hear from the HCLS about STEM learning, and dance the morning away to a DJ!

DETAILS:

  • START DATE: June 10th
  • END DATE: August 19th
  • WHEN: Every other Saturday during the summer from 10AM– 12PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL/ Must RSVP in Advance

Tags

Outdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, July 22, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Color Burst Park
View Map