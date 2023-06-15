Good Kid-izen: The Future of Learning

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Harry Potter Movie at The Modern
The Modern at Art Place
Color Burst ParkMore details
Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!
Today: The Future of Learning!
Are you curious to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math? This learning event will feature local STEM organizations for a smarty pants morning at The College of Color Burst Park. Children can participate in and explore science experiments, enjoy STEM-themed crafts, hear from the HCLS about STEM learning, and dance the morning away to a DJ!
DETAILS:
InterestsOutdoor Activities
Share with friends