Saturday, July 8, 2023

Good Kid-izen – Get Out and Play at Camp Color Burst!

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
MD

Color Burst Park

Free

About This Event

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: Get Out and Play at Camp Color Burst!

Spend the morning at Camp Color Burst! Crafts, games and camp-style activations will be available all morning long! Join us for sing-a-long tunes, crafts and camp games like sack races and water balloon tosses! The winners of the games will receive camp style prizes!

DETAILS:

  • START DATE: June 10th
  • END DATE: August 19th
  • WHEN: Every other Saturday during the summer from 10AM– 12PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL/ Must RSVP in Advance

Date

Saturday, July 8, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Color Burst Park
