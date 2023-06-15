Saturday, August 19, 2023

Good Kid-izen: All Creatures Great and Small Celebration at Color Burst Park!

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
MD

Color Burst Park

Free

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: All Creatures Great and Small Celebration at Color Burst Park!

We’re celebrating our four legged furry friends! Color Burst Park is partnering with a local animal rescue center where kids and adults can learn more about adoption and even apply to adopt a pet of their own! Educational workshops will be hosted for kids focusing on the relationship between animals and the earth, as well as a reading about animals from the Howard County Library System! A DJ will be here to keep the party going all morning long, along with kid-friendly crafts and “watering holes” to cool off in.

  • START DATE: June 10th
  • END DATE: August 19th
  • WHEN: Every other Saturday during the summer from 10AM– 12PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL/ Must RSVP in Advance

Saturday, August 19, 2023 10:00 am

Color Burst Park
