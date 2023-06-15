Saturday, August 5, 2023

Good Kid-izen: A Music Filled Morning

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
MD

Color Burst Park

Free

About This Event

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: A Music Filled Morning

Dance, play and sing! It’s a musical morning at Color Burst Park where kids can participate in 2 different dance classes, join in on a live musical performance, and enjoy musical themed crafts while a DJ plays dance-party tunes all morning!

DETAILS:

  • START DATE: June 10th
  • END DATE: August 19th
  • WHEN: Every other Saturday during the summer from 10AM– 12PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL/ Must RSVP in Advance

Outdoor Activities

Saturday, August 5, 2023 10:00 am

Color Burst Park
