Good Kid-izen: A Music Filled Morning

Calling all Good Kidizens! Join us for a summer program full of entertainment and education for kids every other Saturday in Color Burst Park from 10 AM- 12 PM. Enjoy a series of events that highlight the importance of kindness, inclusion, creativity, empathy, sustainability, and learning!

Today: A Music Filled Morning

Dance, play and sing! It’s a musical morning at Color Burst Park where kids can participate in 2 different dance classes, join in on a live musical performance, and enjoy musical themed crafts while a DJ plays dance-party tunes all morning!

DETAILS: