Good Friday DC Open Bar
Friday, March 29, 2024

Good Friday DC Open Bar

1220 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Saint Yves

Free

About This Event

Welcome to Good Friday DC (Easter Weekend W Open Bar) at Saint Yves! Get ready for a night of fun and celebration on Fri Mar 29 2024 starting at 10:00 PM. Join us for a memorable evening filled with music, dancing, and drinks at this exciting event. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to kick off your Easter weekend in style with an open bar . See you there!

OPEN BAR 10pm-11pm.

Drinks | Food | Suya | Hookah | Good Vibes | Great Music

Playing the Hottest Afro-Beats, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Soca, R&B, Zouk, Latin Music, Reggae….. much more

DressCode: Night Party Fashionable | 21+ Government ID

DJFood + Drink

Date

Friday, March 29, 2024 10:00 pm

Location

Saint Yves
