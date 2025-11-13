GOLDEN ERA: Hip Hop vs. New School
Saturday, November 15, 2025

GOLDEN ERA: Hip Hop vs. New School

1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA

Decades

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Shake off the week with rooftops, music, and 4 floors of decadence fun! RSVP required to receive VIP Pass.

Golden-era legends vs. today’s hottest hip-hop  Nov 15, the ultimate showdown hits the dance floor. Free entry until 11:30 PM with RSVP — grab your crew early! Don’t sleep on our specialty shooter, the Curbside Cipher ($8)

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 15, 2025 09:30 pm

Location

Decades
View Map