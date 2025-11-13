Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, November 15, 2025
GOLDEN ERA: Hip Hop vs. New School
1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
DecadesMore details
About This Event
Shake off the week with rooftops, music, and 4 floors of decadence fun! RSVP required to receive VIP Pass.
Golden-era legends vs. today’s hottest hip-hop Nov 15, the ultimate showdown hits the dance floor. Free entry until 11:30 PM with RSVP — grab your crew early! Don’t sleep on our specialty shooter, the Curbside Cipher ($8)
Tags
Share with friends