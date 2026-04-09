GnA Fusion – Move for a Cause in DC

Join us on April 25th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for an energizing wellness event in the heart of Washington, DC at 800 K Street NW.

Set against D.C.’s cityscape, the event will feature a 45-minute workout suitable for all fitness levels—so be sure to bring a yoga mat and wear workout attire—along with local partners offering healthy samples. Enjoy lively, fun-filled vibes hosted by Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

This special event supports the National Brain Tumor Society, all proceeds will raise awareness for the Race for Hope 5K, taking place May 3rd at Freedom Plaza. Come move, connect, and make a meaningful impact in your community.