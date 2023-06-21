Glow Night Arcade Party

Come out and GAME at the techno!

For ONE NIGHT ONLY the Smithsonian’s historic Arts and Industries Building will reopen and transform into a glow-in-the-dark arcade!

This special event will feature some of your favorite arcade and table games, including Pac Man, air hockey, life size Light-Brite and Connect 4, mini golf, foosball, and so much more! While you game, stop by the dance floor for an immersive techno experience brought to you LIVE by Black Techno Matters. Live entertainers will include STUKES, Xav and Phaçade.

You only need 1 – 4 players to enter the party!

All gamers (visitors) are encouraged to reserve a ticket prior to the event. Entry will be granted on a first come first served basis.

The Smithsonian marks the first Saturday of summer—Solstice Saturday—by staying open late and hosting programs and performances.