GLOW IN THE DARK AXE THROWING @ THRōW Social DC!

*GLOW IN THE DARK AXE THROWING IS NOT FREE! The NORMAL COST to throw applies!*

GET YOUR GLOW ON! Swing in for GLOW IN THE DARK AXE THROWING! 🪓🌟

HELD DOWNSTAIRS @ OUR SISTER VENUE 🌲 KICK AXE THROWING DC!

EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK! 8pm – Close

🌟 BOOK A RANGE RIGHT HERE! *normal cost to throw applies*

🌟 GLOW IN THE DARK AXE THROWING | Black Lights, Glowing Ranges, Glow Tape, Glow Sticks, Body Paint & MORE!

🌟 SIGNATURE COCKTAILS & DELISH FOOD MENUS | available for purchase!

🌟 TROPICAL VIBES & GORGEOUS ROOFTOP DECK/BAR!

🌟 FUN GAMES | Jumbo Backyard Games, Connect4, Jenga, board games & more!

**There is NO COST to attend this event. AXE THROWING IS NOT FREE; the normal cost to throw applies! Clicking ‘Register’ on Eventbrite, DOES NOT book axe throwing. It ONLY sends you email updates regarding the event. To book axe throwing, visit our website!**