Global Pride soirée

Please join the Atlantic Council, Pride in Foreign Affairs Agencies (GLIFAA), and its diplomatic allies along with the DC community for a second year in a row in celebrating Pride Month, strengthening the LGBTQ+ community working or interested in global affairs. This evening brings together the diverse perspectives in the District shaping the global future together and celebrating our achievements and how far the LGBTQ+ community has come in the diplomatic and foreign affairs fields.

When: June 6, at 6:00 PM

Where: Crush Bar – 2007 14th St NW, DC 20009