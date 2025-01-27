Global Dumpling Series: Polish Dumplings (Pierogi)
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Galería, 1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

Union Market

Explore the world of Polish pierogi, hearty dumplings packed with delicious fillings that are perfect for any occasion. In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to prepare the classic pierogi dough and create a variety of flavorful fillings, starting with the beloved potato and cheese combination. You’ll also master the techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to achieve the perfect balance of soft, tender dumplings with crispy, golden edges.

How to make pierogi dough from scratch, ensuring a smooth, elastic texture that’s easy to work with.
A variety of filling options, beginning with the traditional potato and cheese filling, and other ideas to customize your pierogi.
The techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to perfection, achieving a tender interior with a crisp, golden exterior.

Prepare Potato and Cheese Pierogi, from dough to filling, and learn the best folding and sealing techniques.
Cook your pierogi by boiling and pan-frying them to crispy perfection.
By the end of the class, you’ll have the confidence to make pierogi at home, experimenting with a range of fillings and cooking methods. Whether boiled or fried, these versatile dumplings will become a favorite in your culinary repertoire.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 07:00 pm

