Global Dumpling Series: Polish Dumplings (Pierogi)

Explore the world of Polish pierogi, hearty dumplings packed with delicious fillings that are perfect for any occasion. In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to prepare the classic pierogi dough and create a variety of flavorful fillings, starting with the beloved potato and cheese combination. You’ll also master the techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to achieve the perfect balance of soft, tender dumplings with crispy, golden edges.

What You’ll Learn:

How to make pierogi dough from scratch, ensuring a smooth, elastic texture that’s easy to work with.

A variety of filling options, beginning with the traditional potato and cheese filling, and other ideas to customize your pierogi.

The techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to perfection, achieving a tender interior with a crisp, golden exterior.

Hands-On:

Prepare Potato and Cheese Pierogi, from dough to filling, and learn the best folding and sealing techniques.

Cook your pierogi by boiling and pan-frying them to crispy perfection.

By the end of the class, you’ll have the confidence to make pierogi at home, experimenting with a range of fillings and cooking methods. Whether boiled or fried, these versatile dumplings will become a favorite in your culinary repertoire.