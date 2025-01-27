Global Dumpling Series: Polish Dumplings (Pierogi)

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 @ 11:59:pm
Explore the world of Polish pierogi, hearty dumplings packed with delicious fillings that are perfect for any occasion. In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to prepare the classic pierogi dough and create a variety of flavorful fillings, starting with the beloved potato and cheese combination. You’ll also master the techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to achieve the perfect balance of soft, tender dumplings with crispy, golden edges.
What You’ll Learn:
How to make pierogi dough from scratch, ensuring a smooth, elastic texture that’s easy to work with.
A variety of filling options, beginning with the traditional potato and cheese filling, and other ideas to customize your pierogi.
The techniques for boiling and pan-frying pierogi to perfection, achieving a tender interior with a crisp, golden exterior.
Hands-On:
Prepare Potato and Cheese Pierogi, from dough to filling, and learn the best folding and sealing techniques.
Cook your pierogi by boiling and pan-frying them to crispy perfection.
By the end of the class, you’ll have the confidence to make pierogi at home, experimenting with a range of fillings and cooking methods. Whether boiled or fried, these versatile dumplings will become a favorite in your culinary repertoire.
