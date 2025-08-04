Glitter Bombspiel

All the Glittery* Details

3 game guarantee, 24 team draw

$480/team or $120/individual

Single or team entries accepted

First draw times will be Friday morning

Open to curlers of all ages

Saturday night entertainment!

Charity raffle to benefit the Wanda Alston Foundation

Finals will be at or around noon on Sunday

* Although glitter is our theme, it can be detrimental to the playing conditions. Please, no actual glitter at the event.

Registration opens on June 26, 2025! Click here to join the fun!

We ask that registrations beginning June 26 be limited to LGBTQ+ individuals, and groups and teams with at least one member of the LGBTQ+ community. While we love and welcome allies, to ensure our LGBTQ+ siblings have ample opportunity to join us, we kindly ask you all to wait until June 30 before registering.

There will be a limit of 6 Potomac teams. Additional Potomac teams will be placed on a waitlist. A Potomac team has 3 or more members from Potomac.

Partial Teams and Singles:

If you don’t have a full team, you are encouraged and welcome to register. We will pair you up with other individual entrants. There will be an indicator on the registration form if you are a single player or incomplete team. Note: Please ONLY use this option for incomplete team entries or single entrants. Full teams should enter together.