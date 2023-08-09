Milly Toomey (born 6 December 1997) better known by the stage name Girli (stylised as GIRLI) is an English singer, songwriter and rapper based in London. She has released a number of singles and EPs, that The Guardian described as veering “between PC Music, bubblegum pop, punk and rap, each one treading a line between catchy and deliberately discomforting.” Her style is to dress all in pink.