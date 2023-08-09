Monday, September 25, 2023

GIRLI

1940 9th St. NW, DC

DC9 Nightclub

$20+

About This Event

Milly Toomey (born 6 December 1997) better known by the stage name Girli (stylised as GIRLI) is an English singer, songwriter and rapper based in London. She has released a number of singles and EPs, that The Guardian described as veering “between PC Music, bubblegum pop, punk and rap, each one treading a line between catchy and deliberately discomforting.” Her style is to dress all in pink.

DC9 Nightclub
