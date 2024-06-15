Gilsons – The New Generation of Brazilian Popular Music

Formed in 2018, Gilsons continue the musical legacy of their father and grandfather, Gilberto Gil, a leading artist in the Tropicália movement of 1960s Brazil. Gilsons is the musical partnership of Francisco, João, and José Gil, a leading band of the new Brazilian popular music (MPB), blending influences of pop rock, samba, reggae, and Bahian rhythms alongside the sounds of classic MPB.

After a series of successful releases, including their smash hits “Várias Queixas” and “Devagarinho,” the band won a 2022 Latin GRAMMY® for their debut album “Pra Gente Acordar.” The trio has toured at major festivals throughout Brazil—including performing on the Sunset Stage of Rock In Rio to an audience of over 100,000 people, as well as at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2023.

Special guest DJ Marcela Biondo will open the night.

Presented by EducArte.