Gifted Curators, in collaboration with Cultivate the City, is thrilled to announce Northwest DC’s inaugural Plant Swap event on June 17. From 11am to 4pm, plant enthusiasts and green thumbs alike are invited to the plaza on the corner of 18th & Columbia Rd NW to bring their plants, cuttings, and seeds to swap with fellow plant lovers. Local artisans will be on-site to showcase a variety of products such kitchen textiles and apothecary goods. The day promises to be filled with frosty fun, too, as attendees will also enjoy refreshing snow cones and Topo Chico beverages to beat the DC summer heat!

Gifted Curators, together with participating vendors, will be distributing vouchers to encourage attendees to visit their nearby street art-inspired community gallery and retail shop. They’ll also provide valuable information on i71 compliance, as well as insights on at-home plant care and cultivation.

Based in the heart of the District’s historic Adams Morgan neighborhood, Gifted Curators is committed to fostering a stronger, healthier, and happier community together.