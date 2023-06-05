Sunday, June 25, 2023

Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Pennsylvania Ave.
Downtown

Pennsylvania Avenue

$20+

Rib roasters and sauce bosses show off their delicious wares during the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle. Dozens of pit masters, local restaurants and live music shut down Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets NW for a lively street party in late June. Cooking demos and free tastings make for a delicious (and filling) experience.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 11:00 am

Pennsylvania Avenue
