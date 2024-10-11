Ghostbusters at Bridge District

Welcome to our Free Halloween Movie Night at #FrayLife Rec at Bridge District! Join us for a spooktacular evening filled with your favorite Halloween movie, Ghostbusters .

Entertainment: During gates open, enjoy live sounds from Honest Lee Soul band and spooky tunes to follow by our DJ Chord before the movie begins!

Beverage: We’ll have an onsite cash bar available with featured beers from Atlas Brew Works. Non alchoholic beverages are permitted into the space, security will perform bag checks.

Food: We’ll have local food vendors for purchase from the list below PLUS free popcorn on arrival, while supplies last.

Seating: We have limited options available to those who arrive early, with the court surface reserved for those who bring blankets // picnic. We encourage you to bring your own chair for gravel ground setup and we will have a select number of adirondeck seating available to reserve at $25 a set of four [Free for FrayLife+ Members].

Community Booths: