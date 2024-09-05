Georgian band MGZAVREBI

Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Headshot Happy Hour
MONKO Dispensary
Resilience Entertainment invites you to immerse yourself in a traditional Georgian culture. More than thousands of kilometers from a small but proud country you can feel a part of this unique culture.
MGZAVREBI is a famous Georgian folk band that combines unique Georgian singing and traditional musical instruments. At their concerts, traditional folk is intertwined with modern sounds.
Traditional Georgian singing was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Traditional Georgian music instruments will surprise you with their sound.
Feel yourself like a part of a unique culture that is hundreds of years old and get in touch with modern Georgia. You can get all this range of sensations at the MGZAVREBI concerts.
