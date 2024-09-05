Georgian band MGZAVREBI
Sunday, September 29, 2024

Georgian band MGZAVREBI

2221 Adams Pl NE, Washington DC, District of Columbia 20018, US
Karma

Resilience Entertainment invites you to immerse yourself in a traditional Georgian culture. More than thousands of kilometers from a small but proud country you can feel a part of this unique culture. MGZAVREBI is a famous Georgian folk band that combines unique Georgian singing and traditional musical instruments. At their concerts, traditional folk is intertwined with modern sounds. Traditional Georgian singing was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Traditional Georgian music instruments will surprise you with their sound. Feel yourself like a part of a unique culture that is hundreds of years old and get in touch with modern Georgia. You can get all this range of sensations at the MGZAVREBI concerts.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Karma
