Georgetown Wine & Dine 2023

Join Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC and Bourbon Steak DC for our premiere culinary event at this year’s Georgetown Wine & Dine, taking place on November 2nd and 3rd, 2023.

Hosted by Chef Michael Mina, the culinary retreat will delight oenophiles, fine wine collectors and foodies alike, featuring award-winning Chefs Nina Compton, Adam Sobel, Michael White, Jose Mendin, Hillary Sterling, Brad Kilgore and more.

Additional events throughout the weekend include tastings and master classes as well as intimate gatherings and events that will take guests behind the culinary curtain. This gastronomic retreat will provide guests with unparalleled access to some of the greatest chefs in the country and will benefit cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital.

NOVEMBER 2nd from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm

Welcome Reception at the Bourbon Steak Courtyard with heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, spirit, Chef’s and winemakers stations.

NOVEMBER 3rd starting at 11:00 am

Master classes hosted by Peter Michael, Charles Krug and Domaine H. William Harlan. featuring exclusive tastings with the winemakers and distillers.

NOVEMBER 3rd starting at 6:30 pm

Winemaker and Celebrity Chef Dinner at Bourbon Steak featuring a multi-course tasting menu hosted by Michelin star and James Beard Award-Winning Chefs.