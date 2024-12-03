Jingle All Day

Be there with bells on at Georgetown Jingle – our first-ever holiday music event – featuring 10 live music performances at 10 outdoor locations throughout Georgetown. Artists will perform festive songs and holiday favorites – from soul to jazz, a cappella, pop, DJ sets, and kids’ music.

More than 40 Georgetown shops, restaurants and services will also be offering special discounts, complimentary refreshments, and pop-up events that day.

Afterward, don’t miss the beautiful procession of the St. Lucia Choir as they make their way from the Embassy of Sweden to Washington Harbour at the Georgetown waterfront (5:30 – 6:30pm), where you can enjoy samples of non-alcoholic Glögg and a Swedish holiday treat. The Embassy is also hosting their annual Swedish Holiday Market from 10 am – 5 pm, featuring Nordic goods and treats.