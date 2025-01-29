George Washington Men’s Basketball vs George Mason
Wednesday, February 5, 2025

George Washington Men’s Basketball vs George Mason

600 22nd St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20052, US
Georgetown

Charles E. Smith Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Tickets start at $10 #basketball #college-sports #dc #george-washington #university Tickets Available at GWsports.com/tickets

About This Event

The Battle of the Georges is back on Wednesday, February 5! Don’t miss the intense A-10 showdown as George Washington Men’s Basketball takes on George Mason in a rivalry clash at the Charles E. Smith Center. The Revolutionaries and Patriots go head-to-head in a must-see matchup, bringing energy, passion, and high-stakes conference action to the court.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and it will be rocking as GW looks to defend its home court. Be part of the excitement, rally behind the GW Revs, and experience the thrill of A-10 basketball!

Tickets start at just $10—secure yours now and be there for The Battle of the Georges!

Tags

BasketballSocial Sports

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Charles E. Smith Center
View Map