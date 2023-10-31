George Michael Reborn

George Michael & WHAM!

www.GeorgeMichaelReborn.com

Friday, November 3rd – Hook X Hall – 7 pm Doors Open

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE by Robert Bartko

VIP Champagne After Party & Private Photo Op (LIMITED to 60 people) with Robert Bartko

Celebrate on the SAME NIGHT as George Michael’s Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Brooklyn, NY

WHAM! Hits & 80s/90s DJ!

As George Michael is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 3d, we are hosting a concert in Washington DC to celebrate his life’s work and genius.

Mr. Robert Bartko & band have managed to capture the spark of late George Michael’s performances and wants to share that spark with all of us on the stage at Hook X Hall DC 3400 Georgia Av.

20% off and 10% to Human Rights Campaign with code HRC2023GMT.