Generations Series
Thursday, November 13, 2025

Generations Series

1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

Kogod Cradle, Arena Stage

Bassist Corcoran Holt first encountered the legendary trombonist and vocalist Wycliffe Gordon as a student at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where Gordon appeared as a guest artist with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Years later, after moving to New York, Holt joined Gordon’s Quintet, beginning a musical partnership that has flourished on stages worldwide for more than two decades.

 

This Generations Series performance celebrates their profound artistic bond and the power of mentorship, bringing together hard-swinging jazz, masterful interplay, and the joy of intergenerational artistry.

Thursday, November 13, 2025 07:30 pm

Kogod Cradle, Arena Stage
