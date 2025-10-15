Bassist Corcoran Holt first encountered the legendary trombonist and vocalist Wycliffe Gordon as a student at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where Gordon appeared as a guest artist with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Years later, after moving to New York, Holt joined Gordon’s Quintet, beginning a musical partnership that has flourished on stages worldwide for more than two decades.

This Generations Series performance celebrates their profound artistic bond and the power of mentorship, bringing together hard-swinging jazz, masterful interplay, and the joy of intergenerational artistry.