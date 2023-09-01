Gather & Grow: An Intention Setting, Sound Healing, + Reiki Workshop

Member Price: $44 Learn More

Join us for an intimate evening of intention setting, sound healing, and Reiki – led by Michelle of Fire and Bloom and Lexi of The Healing Circle.

This month, we are adding a “Trataka & Third Eye Tapping” exercise & meditation. Learn about the practice of candle gazing and harness the energy of Virgo season to increase the power of your own focus.

Event Schedule:

7:00- 7:20 Introductions around the Circle

7:20-7:45 Intention Setting Meditation & Crystal Selection

7:45-8:00 Candle Pouring

8:00-8:45 Sound Healing + Reiki

8:45-9:00 Candle Decorations & Farewell

This intimate event will begin with introductions around the circle. Crystals will be provided, and guests will select their crystal that will be used in their personalized intention candle. During a brief and guided meditation, a clear intention will be set with the crystal through visualization.

Following the intention setting meditation, each person will then visit the candle pouring table, where Michelle will pour wax on top of the crystal in its metal tin vessel. As the wax hardens and solidifies, sound healing and Reiki will take place.

Lexie will lead a 30-45 minute sound healing + Reiki activation and meditation. Sound healing is a powerful tool for calming the mind, nervous system, and experiencing deep physical and mental relaxation. Guests will sit down on cushioned mats as they soak up the celestial sounds of Lexie’s sound bowls and drum.

Michelle will assist Lexie in playing the sound bowls as Lexie lays hands on participants that would like to receive Reiki healing. After the sound healing and Reiki, the candles will be fully cooled & hardened and participants can then decorate their candle using various flowers, herbs, and glitter.

Guests will leave the uplifting event with a customized 4oz intention candle, a relaxed body, ignited spirit, and a clear mind.