Monday, June 5, 2023

Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: HIIT

101 12th St. Arlington, VA 22202

Gateway Green

Free

About This Event

Not sure how to begin your fitness journey? Here’s your Gateway. 

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. from June 5 through September 25 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

June 5: HIIT from OneLife Fitness

Instructor: Joshua Keenan – providing all materials  

Check back soon for July’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

Date

Monday, June 5, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Gateway Green
