Official Fray Event

Monday, September 18, 2023

Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: Yoga from Sol Realm

101 12th St. Arlington, VA 22202
National Landing Northern Virginia

Gateway Green

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Not sure how to begin your fitness journey? Here’s your Gateway. 

 

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. from June 5 through September 25 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

  • September 18: Yoga from Sol Realm
  • September 25: Boxing from OneLife Fitness

 

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot. 

Tags

EventswellnessfitnessNational Landing

Share with friends

Date

Monday, September 18, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Gateway Green
View Map