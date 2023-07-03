Monday, August 7, 2023

Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: Barre

101 12th St. Arlington, VA 22202
Northern Virginia

Gateway Green

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Not sure how to begin your fitness journey? Here’s your Gateway. 

 

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. from June 5 through September 25 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

  • July 10: Barre 
  • July 17: Barre 
  • July 24: Barre
  • July 31: Yoga from Jade Holistic Wellness
  • August 7: Barre
  • August 14: Yoga from CorePower at Pentagon City
  • August 21: Boxing from BASH Boxing
  • August 28: Yoga from CorePower at Pentagon City

 

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot. 

Tags

EventsfitnessOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Monday, August 7, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Gateway Green
View Map