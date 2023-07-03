Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: Barre

Not sure how to begin your fitness journey? Here’s your Gateway.

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. from June 5 through September 25 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

July 10: Barre

July 17: Barre

July 24: Barre

July 31: Yoga from Jade Holistic Wellness

August 7: Barre

August 14: Yoga from CorePower at Pentagon City

August 21: Boxing from BASH Boxing

August 28: Yoga from CorePower at Pentagon City

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.