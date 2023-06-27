Gasolina: Reggaeton Party

Gasolina is dedicated to creating a community within the reggaetón and latin-music scene across the United States through exciting and innovative events. From throwing shows at small clubs in Los Angeles to large-scale events in New York & beyond, Gasolina is bringing together the reggaetón community from coast-to-coast. Serving as both a legendary perreo and a platform to showcase up-and-coming talent in the reggaetón and Latinx scenes, the collective is determined to break the boundaries of reggaetón and push the culture forward.

Gasolina has held events with artists such as Nina Sky, Vice Menta, Izzy La Reina, BRRAY, Tomasa Del Real, Ir-Sais, ECKO, Jen Morell, Fuego and beyond in venues such as Avalon Hollywood, House of Blues, August Hall, and more.