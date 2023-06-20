Sunday, June 25, 2023

Gardening 101

5929 East Capitol St. SE, DC
Anacostia

East Capitol Urban Farm

About This Event

Fun fact: Gardening is for everyone!

If you’ve always wanted to garden, this is the class for you! Join us to learn how to set up, design, and cultivate a vegetable garden on this multi-functional, three-acre farm located in southeast Washington, DC. You will leave with tips on how to get started and to keep your garden growing for years to come.

