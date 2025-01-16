Galentine’s Night Out: Sip & Shop in Fairfax

Sip champagne, snap pics, and shop with friends at Fairfax’s best Galentine’s event! Save big with exclusive group discounts!

Celebrate Galentine’s Day in style with a night of friendship, fun, and fabulous shopping at Mode on Main by Mara, Fairfax’s go-to boutique for eclectic and timeless style!

Here’s what to expect:

🍹 Drinks on Us: Sip complimentary champagne or non-alcoholic beverages while you shop and mingle.

📸 Photo Fun: Capture the moment at our Galentine-themed photo station—perfect for sharing on the ‘gram!

🛍️ Exclusive Gal Pal Discounts: The more friends you bring, the more everyone saves!

– Shop solo for 5% off your purchase.

– Bring 1 friend for 10% off each.

– Groups of 3 get 15% off, groups of 4 save 20%, groups of 5 save %25 and bigger squads (6+) can score 30% off each purchase!

– Discount applies when your group shows up and checks out in line together. Purchases must be separate per person.

Who We Are:

Mode on Main by Mara is a boutique in the heart of Fairfax, offering a handpicked mix of vintage and new clothing, accessories, and gifts. Known for our eclectic and timeless style, we’re here to help you find something truly unique!

Whether you’re a long-time client or discovering us for the first time, this Galentine’s event is the perfect excuse to gather your squad, sip champagne, and shop to your heart’s content. Don’t miss out—get your tickets today and let’s make it a night to remember!

When: Friday, February 7, 2025, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Mode on Main by Mara; 10417 Main St. Fairfax VA